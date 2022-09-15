Email City Guide
Voter registration drive hosted at Vernon College

By Cassidy Diamond
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls hosted a voter registration drive at the Vernon College Century Center on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The League set up two stations at the campus in hopes of encouraging college students to exercise their constitutional right to vote on Nov. 8.

LWV spokesperson Betty Richie said the process to register in Wichita County is simple. All you need to put down on the form is your drivers license number, your address and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

The process takes no more than five minutes to complete and the League of Women Voters is there to assist anyone and answer questions students may have. The next voter registration for students will be held Friday, Sept. 16 at Midwestern State University.

For the general public, the League will host one final drive on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Electra and Iowa Park public libraries. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11, but Richie and the League of Women Voters suggest to not wait and get the process completed as soon as possible.

