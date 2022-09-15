Email City Guide
WFPD investigating Emmanuel Baptist Church burglary

Do you have any information on this crime?
Do you have any information on this crime?(Jeff Hughes, WFPD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking the public for any information on a burglary that happened Thursday morning at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Loop 11.

WFPD Community Services and Public Information officer Jeff Hughes said the break-in happened around 1 a.m. and caused several thousand dollars in damages.

If you have any information on this crime, you can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

