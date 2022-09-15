Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Woman arrested for taking raccoon into a bar, officials say

Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and...
Erin Christensen, 38, was charged for ND Game & Fish violations, tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement.(Lake Region Correctional Facility)
By Anna Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADDOCK, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) – A woman was arrested after walking into a bar in North Dakota carrying a raccoon, according to the Benson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erin Christensen, 38, was charged with North Dakota Game and Fish violations, tampering with evidence and providing false information to law enforcement. According to the sheriff’s office, the animal was put down and will be tested for rabies and other diseases.

Bartender Cindy Smith said she was serving drinks at the bar last week when Christensen brought in the animal during happy hour. There were about 10 people in the establishment at the time, she said.

Smith said she immediately asked the woman to leave but instead she took the raccoon around the bar to show another customer. The woman eventually left with the animal after about five minutes.

Smith said the raccoon never left Christensen’s arms and didn’t bite anyone.

Christensen said her family found the raccoon three months ago and had been caring for it ever since.

Health officials issued a warning to those who had contact with the animal about possible rabies exposure and asked anyone who may have been bitten or had contact with the raccoon’s saliva to seek medical care.

Six rabid animals have been reported in North Dakota this year, including two bats, two cats, one bovine and one skunk.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

21-year-old Andrew Byrd.
WFPD finds 528 Fentanyl pills during search
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
A plane carrying two people from Wichita Falls went down in Arizona.
Wichita Falls couple killed in AZ plane crash
Brandi Michelle Wilson and Chad Allen Wilson.
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents
Authorities say Stephen Teague reportedly shot at a postal worker because he thought the...
Man arrested after shooting at postal worker over stolen mail claims, authorities say
Teachers get breast cancer in same district
12 Hudson teachers all diagnosed with cancer in less than a decade
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
Former Marine, Johao Miguel Chavarri, has been sentenced for cyberstalking young women.
Former Marine sentenced for cyberstalking young women in ‘sextortion’ campaign