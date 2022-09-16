FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of two Wichita Falls residents killed in a plane crash on Tuesday held a student pilot license, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Chad Wilson’s student license was reportedly issued on Dec. 15, 2020. The FAA lists the carrying of passengers as prohibited for this type of license.

Chad and Brandi Wilson were identified as victims of the Arizona crash by a sibling.

Deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office went to an area north of Seligman for a report of a missing aircraft. Deputies say they were notified by the Federal Aviation Administration after the plane went off radar in that area.

Coconino County Sheriff Public Information Officer Jon Paxton says the site of the crash was remote and difficult to locate. A helicopter from the Arizona Department of Public Safety eventually found the crashed plane around 1:30 p.m. local Arizona time.

“They landed at the scene and confirmed there were two fatalities as a result of the crash,” Paxton stated.

The FAA reveals the airplane was a single-engine aircraft registered under the name of Chad Allen Wilson. At the time this article was published, authorities involved in the investigation have not confirmed the identities of the crash victims.

According to FlightAware.com, an online flight tracking service, the plane took off from Wichita Valley Airport at 7:50 a.m. CDT before landing safely in Albuquerque, NM at 9:16 a.m. MDT. The plane took off again at 10:09 a.m. MDT and was last seen on radar around 11:00 a.m. MST.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said the National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the crash investigation.

Chad and Brandi’s funeral services have been set for Sept. 16-17. More information can be found on their obituary page.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.