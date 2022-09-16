Hometown Pride Tour: Clay Co. Pioneer Reunion kicks off

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 91st annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion kicked off in Henrietta on Thursday.

The three-day event features rodeos, parades, entertainment, food and more. It’s almost a century old and Denise Shoemaker, chairman of the nine-person board, said it holds a lot of history.

They have kept the same traditions every year, though some events are new this year, such as the women’s bull riding.

Hometown Pride Tour: Pioneer Reunion parades

“We have a lot of traditions here and one of our traditions is we have no outside advertising so you won’t see an arena full of banners but we’re pretty well supported by our community I mean they pretty much support it and keep it going,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker said the floats from the parade and the rodeo are the biggest attractions that bring people back every year. A schedule of the events and details can be found here.

