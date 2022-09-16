Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A music teacher in Florida has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after he had sexual contact multiple times with a 15-year-old student, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.

The student’s father signed the teen up for guitar lessons with Troche in March at the Music Showcase store in Tampa. The student attended guitar lessons once a week with Troche.

The sheriff’s office said the sexual abuse began in June and continued through this month.

Troche also sent inappropriate messages through social media to the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said his office will continue to seek justice in the case.

“It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions,” Chronister said in a statement.

The sheriff believes there may be more victims of Troche and asks them to call 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Andrew Byrd.
WFPD finds 528 Fentanyl pills during search
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
A plane carrying two people from Wichita Falls went down in Arizona.
Wichita Falls couple killed in AZ plane crash
Brandi Michelle Wilson and Chad Allen Wilson.
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents
Authorities say Stephen Teague reportedly shot at a postal worker because he thought the...
Man arrested after shooting at postal worker over stolen mail claims, authorities say
Teachers get breast cancer in same district
12 Hudson teachers all diagnosed with cancer in less than a decade
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
Former Marine, Johao Miguel Chavarri, has been sentenced for cyberstalking young women.
Former Marine sentenced for cyberstalking young women in ‘sextortion’ campaign