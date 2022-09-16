WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim in a Friday single-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of 9th Street, near Tyler and Polk streets.

WFPD officials said 67-year-old Siri Anderson-Hairell, of Wichita Falls, lost control of her vehicle while traveling west on 9th Street and struck a tree head-on.

Anderson-Hairell was reportedly found dead on the scene, and she was the only occupant of the car.

The crash remains under investigation and an autopsy is pending.

