Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust

Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.(Yakima Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington say they seized multiple illegal weapons and drugs from a cartel in Mexico in a recent bust.

The Yakima Police Department teamed up with the U.S. Homeland Security Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in serving federal search warrants on Sept. 9.

Authorities said while serving a search warrant, they found a large cache of weapons and seized 27 high-powered rifles, nine handguns, and two shotguns.

Special agents said they also found cash, methamphetamine and fentanyl during the operation with search warrants tied to an investigation into the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Police said the cartel is attempting to operate in Yakama and stealing high-end late model vehicles for use in smuggling drugs throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Andrew Byrd.
WFPD finds 528 Fentanyl pills during search
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
A plane carrying two people from Wichita Falls went down in Arizona.
Wichita Falls couple killed in AZ plane crash
Brandi Michelle Wilson and Chad Allen Wilson.
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents
Authorities say Stephen Teague reportedly shot at a postal worker because he thought the...
Man arrested after shooting at postal worker over stolen mail claims, authorities say
Teachers get breast cancer in same district
12 Hudson teachers all diagnosed with cancer in less than a decade
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
Former Marine, Johao Miguel Chavarri, has been sentenced for cyberstalking young women.
Former Marine sentenced for cyberstalking young women in ‘sextortion’ campaign