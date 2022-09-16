Email City Guide
Summer-like temps look to continue

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 71 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 97 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 73 with clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 97 with sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 72 with mostly clear skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 72 with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 72. Wednesday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies.

