TDCJ releases information on recent assaults of Allred correctional officers

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 reached out to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice after receiving multiple tips about recent attacks on correctional officers and alleged staffing issues at the James V. Allred Unit in Wichita County.

TDCJ officials confirmed a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate on August 27, 2022. We were told unit staff responded to the incident and the officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation. When we inquired about the condition of this correctional officer, we were told they received the ‘necessary treatment’ and were ‘doing well.’

TDCJ also confirmed an assault of a correctional officer on September 8, 2022. Officials said unit staff responded to this incident and the officer was taken to the hospital for further evaluation and was released. Both incidents are under investigation by the Office of Inspector General.

“As of July 31, 2022, the Allred Unit had 55% of Correctional Officer positions filled. The agency utilizes correctional officers who work overtime to ensure there is appropriate staff at the facility,” Amanda Hernandez, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Director of Communications, stated in an email.

Hernandez added, “Additionally, TDCJ is working diligently to improve recruitment and retention across the state. In April, we raised Correctional Officer pay 15%, which has shown to positively impact our staffing. The agency has developed a retention department with dedicated specialists located on specific units, including Allred.”

