Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Woman accused of killing man she met through social media, authorities say

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s...
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland says Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s killing after being stopped by an officer last week while she was driving a vehicle that belonged to the victim, who had been reported missing.(Rankin County Detention Center)
By Josh Carter, WDAM Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM/Gray News) – A woman from Nashville was charged with the murder of a man from Mississippi she met through social media, according to police.

Authorities said Sierra Inscoe, 20, and Carson Sistrunk, 24, met online and had planned to meet in person, WLBT reports.

Sistrunk was reported missing Sept. 6, but WDAM reports that his body was discovered last week at an oil well site by a worker who noticed tire tracks.

Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Ron Strickland said Sistrunk had been shot.

Authorities said Inscoe became a suspect in Sistrunk’s killing after being stopped by an officer while she was driving a vehicle that belonged to Sistrunk.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation arrested Inscoe on Sunday. The agency issued a warrant for her arrest for a felony taking of a motor vehicle charge out of Rankin County.

Inscoe was denied bond during her initial court appearance Wednesday.

Although Inscoe is being charged with murder in Jefferson Davis County, she is currently being held at the Rankin County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WLBT and WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Andrew Byrd.
WFPD finds 528 Fentanyl pills during search
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
A plane carrying two people from Wichita Falls went down in Arizona.
Wichita Falls couple killed in AZ plane crash
Brandi Michelle Wilson and Chad Allen Wilson.
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Justice Dept. asks appeals court to lift order barring prosecutors from reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents
Authorities say Stephen Teague reportedly shot at a postal worker because he thought the...
Man arrested after shooting at postal worker over stolen mail claims, authorities say
Teachers get breast cancer in same district
12 Hudson teachers all diagnosed with cancer in less than a decade
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
Former Marine, Johao Miguel Chavarri, has been sentenced for cyberstalking young women.
Former Marine sentenced for cyberstalking young women in ‘sextortion’ campaign