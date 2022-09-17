Police: 15-year-old girl abducted from Hawaii Island beach found safe; manhunt underway

WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Hawaii Island police confirm that 15-year-old Mikella Debina has been found safe in Hilo, a day after she was reported abducted from a secluded beach.

A manhunt is underway for 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi who is wanted for outstanding warrants and a kidnapping investigation, authorities said.

Mahi was last seen in Downtown Hilo around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, operating a white Honda CRV with license plate ZAE959.

He is described as 5-feet-11-inches, weighing 215 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on both arms.

Police said Mahi should be considered armed and dangerous. If Mahi or his vehicle is seen, call 911.

Duncan Mahi mugshot; wanted for outstanding warrants and kidnapping investigation (Hawaii Police Department)

Witnesses and family members tell Hawaii News Now that Debina was rescued at Cafe Pesto in Hilo when good Samaritans recognized her and stepped in to help.

Debina’s mother, Cherese Cher Angelel, said, “Heroes ... ripped her from her abductor.”

“She’s with the Hilo police now,” she said.

An Amber Alert was issued for Debina on Friday after she was reported abducted about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive.

Police issued a county-wide alert around 5:45 p.m. Friday and alerts went out statewide early Saturday.

According to the victim’s aunt, Debina and her boyfriend were at the beach when the suspect approached them and held them at knifepoint.

“He had my niece tie up her boyfriend, blind fold him and then took her,” said Laurene Debina.

The girl’s aunt added that police detected a signal from Debina’s cellphone near the Kona airport — about 20 miles away — and found Debina’s bag with her dress nearby.

