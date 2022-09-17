Email City Guide
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 4

By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week four of high school football.

5A DII

Rider 14, Lubbock Cooper 17

4A DI

WFHS 38, Canyon Randall 44

Burkburnett 41, Bowie 16

4A DII

Carrollton Ranchview 13, Hirschi 63

Iowa Park 17, Graham 31

3A DI

Idalou 17, Vernon 0

3A DII

Holliday 28, Childress 14

Henrietta 42, Archer City 7

Boyd 31, City View 14

Jacksboro 28, Cisco 41

2A DI

Olney 50, Weatherford Trinity 6

Nocona 38, Chico 13

2A DII

Quanah 6, Seymour 32

Archer City 7, Henrietta 42

Windthorst 47, Wheeler 16

Electra 7, Era 20

Petrolia 6, Alvord 38

1A D1

Vernon Northside 53, Haskell Paint Creek 8

Saint Jo 57, Forestburg 7

1A DII

Benjamin 88, Guthrie 0

Throckmorton 63, Campbell 24

Woodson 8, Ranger 37

Gold-Burg 77, Fannindel 47

Crowell 60, Motley County 36

TAPPS

Wichita Christian 60, Roby 74

