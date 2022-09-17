BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 4
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the scores and highlights from week four of high school football.
5A DII
Rider 14, Lubbock Cooper 17
4A DI
WFHS 38, Canyon Randall 44
Burkburnett 41, Bowie 16
4A DII
Carrollton Ranchview 13, Hirschi 63
Iowa Park 17, Graham 31
3A DI
Idalou 17, Vernon 0
3A DII
Holliday 28, Childress 14
Henrietta 42, Archer City 7
Boyd 31, City View 14
Jacksboro 28, Cisco 41
2A DI
Olney 50, Weatherford Trinity 6
Nocona 38, Chico 13
2A DII
Quanah 6, Seymour 32
Archer City 7, Henrietta 42
Windthorst 47, Wheeler 16
Electra 7, Era 20
Petrolia 6, Alvord 38
1A D1
Vernon Northside 53, Haskell Paint Creek 8
Saint Jo 57, Forestburg 7
1A DII
Benjamin 88, Guthrie 0
Throckmorton 63, Campbell 24
Woodson 8, Ranger 37
Gold-Burg 77, Fannindel 47
Crowell 60, Motley County 36
TAPPS
Wichita Christian 60, Roby 74
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.