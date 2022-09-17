Sober Living Inc. hosts Narcan training

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With 15 lives lost to Opioids in Wichita Falls just this year, specifically to fentanyl, the overdose lifeline known as Narcan has become a powerful tool.

Training on the medication was held in an effort to save even more lives. Sober Living Inc. invited the community out to learn how Narcan is designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in just minutes.

They said since most overdoses occur in the home and are most often witnessed, having a rescue kit nearby can make all the difference, so those in attendance also got to take some home with them.

“Narcan saves lives. It saves lives of people who are overdosing on opioids,” Jessica Dean, Sober Living Inc. owner and director, said. “Literally one shot of Narcan up the nasal passage can save a life and bring them back to life.”

Anyone can purchase Narcan nasal spray directly from their pharmacy without a prescription from their doctor.

Sober Living Inc. plans to hold more Narcan training sessions each month. They said to look out for updates on their Facebook page.

