Spaghetti is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. Spaghetti is a cat who would love to join your family.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

