Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Woman’s body found buried under debris days after California mudslides

The body of a woman was found after a series of mudslides in California. (KCAL, KCBS, FACEBOOK, DORISJAGIELLO, RING.COM, HANDOUT VIDEO, NELLY CANTU, CNN)
By Nicole Comstock
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST FALLS, Calif. (KCAL) - The body of a woman who was unaccounted for after a series of mudslides in California has been found.

Search and rescue teams sifted through several feet of mud and debris inside a home in Forest Falls, California, for several days until they found the body of Doris Jagiello, 62, underneath.

“We were waiting for it and we didn’t want it to happen. But we knew it was going to,” her neighbor, Olin Richey, said. “When you have boulders the size of cars being moved, there’s not much hope with that.

Jagiello is remembered as an accomplished artist, published poet, and beloved grandmother.

Richey said she was a kind-hearted woman and he feels for her family who she lived with.

“Thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family,” Richey said.

Jagiello’s son hugged search teams Wednesday, thanking them for looking for his mom.

The same mudslide that killed Jagiello swept a Jeep away and ripped a wall off the house of Richey’s family.

“That’s the worst of it. It took out the entire wall right there,” Richey said, gesturing to a collapsed part of the house.

On the other side of the wall is Richey’s room, where a wall caved in.

“If I would have been home at the time it would have seriously injured, if not killed me,” Richey said. “So, I’m counting my blessings.

Jagiello’s friends said they feel blessed to have known her. They described her to be sensitive and happy living in Forest Falls with her family.

Search teams were able to salvage a few of her things for them, including several of her paintings and one of her dogs, who was found alive two days after the flash flood.

Jagiello first went missing on Monday during the rainstorm that led to several mudslides and flooding throughout southern California.

Officials said they hope finding her will bring her family some closure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
WFPD identifies victim in 9th Street crash
Brandi Michelle Wilson and Chad Allen Wilson.
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash
The TDCJ released information on two assaults.
TDCJ releases information on recent assaults of Allred correctional officers
21-year-old Andrew Byrd.
WFPD finds 528 Fentanyl pills during search
The plan is to get this is in place as soon possible.
Wichita Falls ISD approves waiver to combat teacher shortages

Latest News

Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico girds for possible hurricane as TS Fiona nears
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Police: 15-year-old girl abducted from Hawaii Island beach found safe; manhunt underway
FILE - Actor Henry Silva is photographed during fellow actor Ernest Borgnine's 90th birthday...
Henry Silva, known for many tough-guy roles, dies at 95
Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities...
Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine,...
For Russia’s Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount