Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say

Police say the suspect forced his way into a home and got into a fight with the owner. (WTMJ, MARY MANCINI, BROADCASTIFY, CELLPHONE VIDEO FROM NEIGHBOR, CNN)
By WTMJ Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (WTMJ) - Police say a Wisconsin homeowner fought back against and killed an intruder who attacked him after forcing his way into his house.

Police responded to reports of someone damaging cars and attempting to enter several homes in a Kenosha neighborhood just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“The guy was going absolutely crazy. He was throwing rocks at cars, houses,” said Jayme Raddatz, who lives in the area.

Raddatz says his family was getting ready for a movie night when he heard a commotion. He went upstairs and saw his neighbor struggling with the intruder.

“He had his arm in, trying to open the door, and my neighbor was beating on his arm, screaming for help,” Raddatz said.

Surveillance footage from another neighbor shows a man with no shirt on walking back and forth and throwing things at cars.

Police say the suspect forced his way into another house blocks away, where he got into a physical fight with the homeowner, ultimately leading to the intruder’s death. Officers responded for the death investigation shortly after 9 p.m.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified says she never thought something like this would happen in her quiet neighborhood.

“It was very shocking. This is a wonderful neighborhood,” she said.

Police have not confirmed how the intruder died. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

