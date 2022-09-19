17-year-old injured in reported accidental shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after 17-year-old woman reportedly showed up at the United Regional ER with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

Police said the victim was taken to the ER by her 21-year-old boyfriend. He allegedly told officers she had accidently shot herself at her home in the 3200 block of Glenwood.

The victim was taken in for surgery, and her condition has not been released at this time.

WFPD said the shooting is under investigation.

