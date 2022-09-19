Email City Guide
B.A.R.C. in the Park helps pet owners with needed expenses

The Burk Alliance for Relief of Canines organized an event Saturday to help dog owners with certain expenses.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burk Alliance for Relief of Canines organized an event Saturday to help dog owners with certain expenses.

The event featured free rabies vaccines, micro-chipping and city registration. Attendees also had the chance to apply for a free spay or neuter at the P.E.T.S. Clinic.

Event organizer Connie Marshall said the day was made possible because a donor was able to give a donation for up to 200 dogs, and the City of Burkburnett lowered their registration fee.

“We understand that you can be a pet owner and love your pet to death, but it is sometimes hard to take care of all their needs,” Marshall said. “So, this I hope is a small part to help them do that. Because it really is expensive to have a pet, and we want to help all we can so they can be safe and in their homes.”

This was their first year hosting the event and Marshall said there was a great turn out. They received several donations and are hoping to have the same success next year.

