B.A.R.C. in the Park helps pet owners with needed expenses

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burk Alliance for Relief of Canines organized an event Saturday to help dog owners with certain expenses.

The event featured free rabies vaccines, micro-chipping and city registration. Attendees also had the chance to apply for a free spay or neuter at the P.E.T.S. Clinic.

Event organizer Connie Marshall said the day was made possible because a donor was able to give a donation for up to 200 dogs, and the City of Burkburnett lowered their registration fee.

“We understand that you can be a pet owner and love your pet to death, but it is sometimes hard to take care of all their needs,” Marshall said. “So, this I hope is a small part to help them do that. Because it really is expensive to have a pet, and we want to help all we can so they can be safe and in their homes.”

This was their first year hosting the event and Marshall said there was a great turn out. They received several donations and are hoping to have the same success next year.

