BBB warns of customer service scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is warning of con artists who are posing as customer service or tech support representatives.

Here’s how the BBB said the scam works: you want to contract a company’s customer service department, so you do a quick search online and find what appears to be the company’s phone number or email. The information at the top of your search results may be an imposter.

The BBB said some scammers are creating fake customer service information for popular companies and paying for it to appear in your search results. When you contact them, they’ll offer to “resolve” the problem you may have — only if you wire money to them or send gift cards. They might also ask for your personal information or for remote access to your computer.

BBB officials recommend the following before clicking the top result:

Find a customer service number on a bill or statement

Visit the company’s official website for contact information - type the company’s website address directly into your browser; that will get you to the company’s website to look for customer service contact information.

If you use a search engine to find the company, double check the URL first to be sure you’ve found the company’s official site, not a scammer’s site

If you find a fake customer service number, you can report it to BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.