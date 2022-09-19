Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cartoneria workshop teaches residents more about Dia de los Muertos

Ninth Street Studios and Potencia Projects are collaborating to help educate people by exploring the history and significance of the paper craft in Hispanic...
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 9th Street Studios and Potencia Projects are collaborating to help educate people by exploring the history and significance of the paper craft in Hispanic culture.

The two organizations are hosting a Cartoneria workshop to help kick off Dia de los Muertos. Alicia Duran, the director of the Potencia Projects, said events like this help the public to better understand the Hispanic culture.

“A lot of people have the misconception that the Day of the Dead is actually Halloween, and it’s not. It’s a very, very beautiful holiday, again, a lot of Hispanic countries celebrate. And, I think knowing and understanding what it is kind of makes it not so scary and have that taboo of ‘Oh it’s Halloween,’” said Duran.

Duran said art is a huge component of the Day of the Dead, so they took the time to teach attendees how Paper Mache has influenced Hispanic culture.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said there have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita...
WFPD: Three fentanyl related deaths this weekend
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified
Brandi Michelle Wilson and Chad Allen Wilson.
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash
The man allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket.
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
The plan is to get this is in place as soon possible.
Wichita Falls ISD approves waiver to combat teacher shortages

Latest News

One Wichita Falls business owner has a lucky shot at winning as a contestant in the Face of...
Wichita Falls man competes in Face of Horror
19-year-old Alize Mariah Anita Martinez.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified
Detectives and officers arrived at the victim's home to continue their investigation.
17-year-old injured in reported accidental shooting
The health district has not seen any reports of positive human cases of the West Nile virus.
Wichita Falls mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified