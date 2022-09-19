Cartoneria workshop teaches residents more about Dia de los Muertos

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 9th Street Studios and Potencia Projects are collaborating to help educate people by exploring the history and significance of the paper craft in Hispanic culture.

The two organizations are hosting a Cartoneria workshop to help kick off Dia de los Muertos. Alicia Duran, the director of the Potencia Projects, said events like this help the public to better understand the Hispanic culture.

“A lot of people have the misconception that the Day of the Dead is actually Halloween, and it’s not. It’s a very, very beautiful holiday, again, a lot of Hispanic countries celebrate. And, I think knowing and understanding what it is kind of makes it not so scary and have that taboo of ‘Oh it’s Halloween,’” said Duran.

Duran said art is a huge component of the Day of the Dead, so they took the time to teach attendees how Paper Mache has influenced Hispanic culture.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.