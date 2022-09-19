Email City Guide
Clay County Pioneer Reunion brings residents together

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The 91st annual Clay County Pioneer Reunion continued Saturday at the Clay County Courthouse. Former and current residents gathered together to mingle, shop and listen to a live band.

The family fun-filled reunion brought out a father and daughter duo, Daniel and Reese Blowers. The two used to live in Clay County but come out every year to see old friends and enjoy the rodeo.

“We like the float parades and the rodeo and dance,” Daniel said.

“And seeing the horses,” Reese said.

“Being able to catch up with friends that don’t live here anymore and family, just a time to hang out with everybody,” Daniel said.

Attendees carried out their lawn chairs to sit around and chat. Kids enjoyed face painting and some even took a picture with a horse.

