Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Concerned citizens intercept kidnapping of 1-year-old girl, police say

Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.
Michael Flann Neal Jr., 36, is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) – Concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping an attempted kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious person carrying a 1-year-old child.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said officers were driving around Saturday morning when a group flagged them down and directed them to a man who was carrying the child.

Officers stopped the man, identified as 36-year-old Michael Flann Neal Jr., who initially said he was being shot at and was concerned for his safety. Neal also told officers he was the child’s uncle but failed to provide the names of the child’s parents.

Officers arrested Neal for an outstanding warrant. Soon after, police received a call saying the 1-year-old who had been with Neal was taken from her home.

Police said the investigation revealed that Neal was loosely acquainted with the child’s parents, and while they were at work, he went to their apartment, forced his way inside, pushed past the child’s caretaker, took the child and left.

Officials have not determined a motive.

Neal is charged with second-degree kidnapping and drug possession.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said there have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita...
WFPD: Three fentanyl related deaths this weekend
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified
Brandi Michelle Wilson and Chad Allen Wilson.
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash
The man allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket.
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
The plan is to get this is in place as soon possible.
Wichita Falls ISD approves waiver to combat teacher shortages

Latest News

US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a...
Sailors struggle to remember year after Navy warship fire
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico; troops rescue hundreds
The number of Venezuelans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August,...
Surge continues at US-Mexican border
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided around 50 migrants with food, water and...
Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard
FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack...
Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game