Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man gets life in prison for murder of woman found buried in his backyard, officials say

Phillip York, 56, will spend life in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard.
Phillip York, 56, will spend life in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A Mississippi man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a Florida woman found buried in his backyard.

Phillip York, 56, was set to go to trial Monday but at the last minute decided to plead guilty, officials said.

York admitted to killing 29-year-old Sarah Jane Willard, who investigators say he met online. In February 2020, Willard was found buried in the backyard of York’s home in St. Martin. The state medical examiner said she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

York was charged with first-degree murder and possession of weapon by a convicted felon. While he was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge, he also received a 10-year sentence for the possession charge, which will run concurrent with the life sentence.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said there have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita...
WFPD: Three fentanyl related deaths this weekend
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified
Brandi Michelle Wilson and Chad Allen Wilson.
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash
The man allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket.
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
The plan is to get this is in place as soon possible.
Wichita Falls ISD approves waiver to combat teacher shortages

Latest News

US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a...
Sailors struggle to remember year after Navy warship fire
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico; troops rescue hundreds
The number of Venezuelans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August,...
Surge continues at US-Mexican border
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided around 50 migrants with food, water and...
Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard
FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack...
Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game