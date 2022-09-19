News Channel 6 to host 2022 Fall Market this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is proud to present the 2022 Fall Market. This is the first installment of this exciting retail event in Wichita Falls.

Community members are invited to come down to the Wichita Falls MPEC on Sept. 23-24 and shop boutiques, handmade novelties, specialty food and more.

Admission to the event will be $5. We will also be giving away thousands of dollars worth of prizes.

The market will happen on Friday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’d like to reserve a booth to sell your product and promote your business, please contact Rhonda at rhonda.wright@kauz.com or (940) 757-0785. The deadline to reserve and pay for a booth is Tuesday.

