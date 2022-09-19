Residents speak out against abortion trigger laws at Ban Off Our Bodies rally

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Community members gathered at the Wichita County Courthouse Saturday morning to talk about the illegal implications brought in by the trigger laws that went into effect Aug. 25.

Wichita Falls attorney Kathleen Brown attended the event and said voting is important to have your voices heard. She added women need to know what other resources they have outside the state.

“Well, it’s very important because I think a lot of women who want to start families but might be a high-risk obstructive patient and women who find themselves in pregnancy, that it could harm their mental health, their physical health, are left now with really no proper health care in Texas,” Brown said.

Brown said the reason for the gathering was because Governor Greg Abbott unleashed the most “extreme ban on reproductive healthcare in our lives” and wants to show the amount of people who are against the ban.

