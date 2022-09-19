Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

UPDATE: Officials with MSU Texas have confirmed 21-year-old Adam Daniel Sattler, of College Station, was a student of the University.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two people who the Wichita Falls Police Department believe died from a fentanyl-related overdose this past weekend have been identified.

A 19-year-old woman was reportedly discovered deceased during a check welfare call on Saturday morning. She was identified by family members as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, and a Facebook page has been set up in her name.

A 21-year-old man was reportedly found dead at an apartment complex on Sunday around 10:40 a.m. WFPD has identified him as 21-year-old Adam Daniel Sattler, of College Station, Texas.

About an hour later, at 11:42 a.m. police were called to an apartment building on Tower Drive, where a 13-year-old boy was found dead. The identity of the boy has not been released at this time.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said evidence in all three investigations is pointing to these being fentanyl-related overdose deaths. The bodies have been sent for autopsies and all cases remain under investigation.

Eipper said the biggest concern with these overdose deaths is that these pills are made to look like a common prescription drug, Percocet.

There have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita Falls, according to WFPD.

