Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified

Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.(Kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -

UPDATE: Officials with MSU Texas have confirmed 21-year-old Adam Daniel Sattler, of College Station, was a student of the University.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Two people who the Wichita Falls Police Department believe died from a fentanyl-related overdose this past weekend have been identified.

A 19-year-old woman was reportedly discovered deceased during a check welfare call on Saturday morning. She was identified by family members as Alize Mariah Anita Martinez, and a Facebook page has been set up in her name.

Caption

A 21-year-old man was reportedly found dead at an apartment complex on Sunday around 10:40 a.m. WFPD has identified him as 21-year-old Adam Daniel Sattler, of College Station, Texas.

About an hour later, at 11:42 a.m. police were called to an apartment building on Tower Drive, where a 13-year-old boy was found dead. The identity of the boy has not been released at this time.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said evidence in all three investigations is pointing to these being fentanyl-related overdose deaths. The bodies have been sent for autopsies and all cases remain under investigation.

Eipper said the biggest concern with these overdose deaths is that these pills are made to look like a common prescription drug, Percocet.

There have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita Falls, according to WFPD.

Fentanyl-related stories:

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said there have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita...
WFPD: Three fentanyl related deaths this weekend
Brandi Michelle Wilson and Chad Allen Wilson.
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash
The man allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket.
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
The plan is to get this is in place as soon possible.
Wichita Falls ISD approves waiver to combat teacher shortages

Latest News

One Wichita Falls business owner has a lucky shot at winning as a contestant in the Face of...
Wichita Falls man competes in Face of Horror
19-year-old Alize Mariah Anita Martinez.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified
Detectives and officers arrived at the victim's home to continue their investigation.
17-year-old injured in reported accidental shooting
The health district has not seen any reports of positive human cases of the West Nile virus.
Wichita Falls mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus