Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WATCH: Middle school teacher cuts owl free from soccer net

A Wisconsin teacher saves an owl from a net. (SOURCE: WDJT)
By Jenna Wells
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WDJT) – A teacher at a Wisconsin middle school is known in her community for helping animals in need.

When Abbie Ward heard an owl was caught in the River View Middle School’s soccer net on Friday, she sprang into action.

The adult great horned owl was in distress, and Ward, a science teacher, grabbed a pair of scissors and heavy-duty chemistry gloves.

“By the time we got out there, it was really, really caught up,” she said.

Wildlife expert Lindsay Obermeier, from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, said she wasn’t surprised; she often hears of owls getting stuck in sports netting.

“Owls are nighttime hunters, so they don’t have the best eyesight to see those really thin nets,” she said.

Ward patiently untangled the owl, cutting through the net, as the big bird stayed notably still.

“He laid there, and those huge yellow eyes just stared at me the entire time I was trying to get those last few pieces off,” she said. “It’s almost like he knew I was getting ready to let him go.”

It was a risky rescue. Great-horned owls are born to hunt. Their sharp beaks and talons can be incredibly dangerous.

“If you take your hand and you squeeze (your hand), an owl of this size can actually grab about six times stronger than you can,” Obermeier said.

Ward said she wouldn’t have touched the owl without wearing gloves that she knew it wouldn’t be able to bite or claw through.

After a few minutes of struggling, Ward said the owl took off.

“It was just the greatest,” she said. “Everybody was clapping and cheering.”

Nearby students watched the owl land on a tree before flying off into the woods.

“Bravo to this teacher. Absolutely phenomenal, brave and exactly what people want to see done to help out with wildlife,” Obermeier said.

It was a successful ending and a good lesson on how to keep owls safe.

“The best thing to do to avoid the whole situation is to take the net down when you’re done using the field,” Obermeier said.

If you are inexperienced with wildlife rescue and come across an animal in need, you should keep your distance and call a licensed wildlife rehabilitator to help, Obermeier said.

Copyright 2022 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said there have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita...
WFPD: Three fentanyl related deaths this weekend
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified
Brandi Michelle Wilson and Chad Allen Wilson.
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash
The man allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket.
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
The plan is to get this is in place as soon possible.
Wichita Falls ISD approves waiver to combat teacher shortages

Latest News

US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a...
Sailors struggle to remember year after Navy warship fire
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Sunday.
Fiona dumps more rain on Puerto Rico; troops rescue hundreds
The number of Venezuelans taken into custody at the U.S. border with Mexico soared in August,...
Surge continues at US-Mexican border
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided around 50 migrants with food, water and...
Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard
FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack...
Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game