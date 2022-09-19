WFPD: Three fentanyl related deaths this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said three people died over the weekend from what is believed to be fentanyl-related overdoses. The youngest victim was only 13 years old.
Police say a 19-year-old young woman was discovered during a check welfare call on Saturday morning. A 21-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex on Sunday around 10:40 a.m.
About an hour later, at 11:42 a.m. police were called to an apartment building on Tower Drive, where a 13-year-old boy was found dead.
WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said evidence in all three investigations is pointing to these being fentanyl-related overdose deaths. The bodies have been sent for autopsies and all cases remain under investigation.
Eipper said the biggest concern with these overdose deaths is that these pills are made to look like a common prescription drug, Percocet.
There have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita Falls, according to WFPD.
Fentanyl-related stories:
- WFPD talks dangers of fentanyl tracings found on money
- WFPD sees increase in fentanyl overdoses
- Wichita Falls man arrested after police find nearly 300 fentanyl pills
- WF teen arrested for murder after allegedly selling laced pills
- WFPD arrests two for fentanyl-related murder
- WFPD finds 528 Fentanyl pills during search
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.