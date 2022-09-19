Email City Guide
WFPD: Three fentanyl related deaths this weekend

Police said there have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita...
By Nick Davis
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said three people died over the weekend from what is believed to be fentanyl-related overdoses. The youngest victim was only 13 years old.

Police say a 19-year-old young woman was discovered during a check welfare call on Saturday morning. A 21-year-old man was found dead at an apartment complex on Sunday around 10:40 a.m.

About an hour later, at 11:42 a.m. police were called to an apartment building on Tower Drive, where a 13-year-old boy was found dead.

WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said evidence in all three investigations is pointing to these being fentanyl-related overdose deaths. The bodies have been sent for autopsies and all cases remain under investigation.

Eipper said the biggest concern with these overdose deaths is that these pills are made to look like a common prescription drug, Percocet.

There have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita Falls, according to WFPD.

