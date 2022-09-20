Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

5-year-old born with half her heart fights for her life daily

A little girl in Albuquerque is fighting for her life on a daily basis after being born with only half a heart. (Source: KOAT, Gary Lang)
By Faith Egbuonu
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – A little girl in Albuquerque is fighting for her life on a daily basis after being born with only half a heart.

“She’s 5 years old. She’s been through so much in life already,” her father, Gary Lange, said.

Family members describe Katherine Lange as free-spirited, loving and caring.

Katherine looks like a perfectly healthy child, but she could have a stroke at any moment.

“It’s very tough, you know? It’s definitely a journey. It takes a village because you don’t know what can happen from one day to the next,” Lange said.

Katherine has a rare heart defect that causes the heart to be underdeveloped in more ways than one.

Lange said his daughter has had three open heart surgeries before she turned three and has had approximately 10 heart catheterizations.

“Just in the last 12 months, she’s had over 40 blood draws,” he said.

But that’s only half the battle for Katherine, as she’s now dealing with liver leakage. Lange explained Katherine is facing protein-losing enteropathy.

“It has to do with the lymphatic system leaking into the liver and blood goes through the pathways through resistance and pushes down on the liver -- which is causing her albumin to leak,” Lange said.

If all else fails, Lange said his little girl would need a heart and liver transplant to save what’s left of her life.

Copyright 2022 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said there have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita...
WFPD: Three fentanyl related deaths this weekend
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified
The man allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket.
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
Detectives and officers arrived at the victim's home to continue their investigation.
17-year-old injured in reported accidental shooting
WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
WFPD investigating after body found near Arthur Street

Latest News

A man in Massachusetts says two good Samaritans helped save his life after his wheelchair got...
‘They saved me’: Good Samaritans rescue man whose wheelchair got stuck on train tracks
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is on trial in Connecticut for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones makes 1st appearance outside Sandy Hook trial
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called out the many troubles facing the world.
‘Our world is in peril’: At UN, leaders push for solutions
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned