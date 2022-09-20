Email City Guide
Cinemark hosts 'Septrektember' movie screenings

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cinemark is inviting Star Trek fans out for movie screenings this month.

“Septrektember” will give fans a chance to celebrate the “iconic, out-of-this-world franchise.”

The films will be screened on the following dates:

  • Star Trek First Contact (1996) on Sept. 21
  • Star Trek (2009) on Sept. 25 and 28

The movie theater chain has already screen Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) this month as part of “Septrektember.”

Cinemark’s Wichita Falls location is participating in this event. For all other locations, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.

