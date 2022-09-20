City of Wichita Falls awarded for winter storm response

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality awarded the City of Wichita Falls public water system with its prestigious Water Partners: Water Systems Helping Water Systems award.

They were awarded this for their emergency response assistance during the most recent winter storm. Many water systems had to issue a boil water notice due to failure of system pressure, but not Wichita Falls.

The city then worked with the state in helping those communities affected until they were back operational.

“All of our public works employees are dedicated employees, not only do their jobs in really extreme conditions, but they are also willing to go the extra mile to assist other communities and other water supply corporations to keep them operational as well,” Russell Schreiber, City of Wichita Falls director of public works, said.

Schreiber said they hope something like this won’t happen again, but if it does, they will be ready to help their neighbors once again.

