Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Clay County grand jury indicted a county employee suspected of embezzlement on Monday.

Maribel Longoria was indicted on four counts of misappropriation of fiduciary/financial property over $300K. She was originally arrested on the charges on Aug. 11, 2022.

An investigative report obtained by News Channel 6 states Longoria failed to accurately report and remit tax money that she held on behalf of the state, specifically when authorizing the sale of stocks, assets and other funds:

“Due to this failure to comply with these statutes, Longoria placed $9,238,619.10 over the course of 4 years (2018 through 2021) in US currency at substantial risk of loss to the State of Texas,” says the report.

The investigation began back in July of 2021, according to investigative documents.

