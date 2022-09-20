League of Women Voters encourages community to register to vote

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We are still several weeks away from midterm elections, but Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

The National Association of Secretaries of State started the event in 2012. It’s a coordinated effort from local, state and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls took on the responsibility Tuesday of making sure Wichita County residents have their voices heard this November.

“Every person should have a voice, every person should be able to vote,” Betty Richie, League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls president, said. “This is a freedom that we have, this is what makes us a democracy.”

The deadline to register for the Nov. 8 midterm election is Oct. 11. To check your registration status or register to vote in Texas, click here.

