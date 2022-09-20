Mother of fentanyl victim speaks out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “My kids are my life, I can’t live without my kids,” Silvia Martinez, mother of Alize Martinez said.

This past weekend, Silvia Martinez experienced something no parent should ever have to. The death of a child. Alize Mariah Anita Martinez was only 19 years old when she passed from a fentanyl overdose.

And Silvia can still remember the last conversation she had with her daughter on Friday night.

“She watched my nieces one night and told me she loved me before she went to bed and shell see us in the morning because she had a big day planned and she never made it to the morning,” Silvia Martinez said.

Silvia said her daughter was first introduced to fentanyl. When she tried what she thought was a Percocet pill. Not knowing it was laced. She quickly became addicted.

“It’s so deceptive and so somebody who usually even if they’ve abused Percocet they’ve taken them in the past and they’re pretty sure they’re not going to die from just that one pill,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer, Wichita Falls Police Department said. “So they think that they’re safe. You never know how much fentanyl is in each pill because they’re not made by professionals they’re made by someone who’s just out there counterfeiting pills.”

The CDC says fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 1oo times stronger than morphine. And can affect a person even by touch. Silvia says the danger is that this is an addictive drug. Adding she had just helped her daughter get clean over the summer.

“For us were parents and grandparents, if there’s ever a time to micromanage your children, it’s now,” Eipper said, “The world’s different things are out there that are floating around that can harm them so quickly so easily we need to keep an eye on them a close eye.”

Since her daughter’s passing Silvia has now made it her mission to get the word out and let people know how serious this issue really is.

“When I lost my daughter that was the absolute worst day of my life and there are so many kids her age that is on it,” Martinez said, “I don’t want to see anybody else die. I don’t want her death to be in vain I feel like there’s a reason.”

