Official: School bus hits student, crashes into building

By Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities reported a school bus hit a student before crashing into a storefront in North Charleston, South Carolina.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, WCSC reported.

The student who was hit was taken to the hospital with injuries, North Charleston Fire Department Assistant Chief Christan Rainey said. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the pedestrian was 15 years old and suffered minor injuries.

According to the Charleston County School District, the bus was transporting students from North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary when the incident occurred.

Rainey said four of the eight students on the bus and the driver were taken to the hospital. The children on the bus were elementary-age students.

Two high school students also were struck by debris caused by the crash and taken to the hospital.

The bus crashed into a business called the Neighbor Store.

Jacobs said the investigation revealed the bus was turning when the driver lost control of the bus, hit the student and crashed into the building.

The North Charleston Fire Department and Building Department are working to strengthen the building before removing the bus.

