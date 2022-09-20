Rider student earns perfect score on AP Drawing Exam

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is celebrating a student who earned a perfect score on the Advanced Placement Exam in May of 2022.

Advanced Placement Exams are scored on a scale of one to five. Rider High School senior Hayden Nguyen earned the top score of five, and was one of only 343 students in the world to earn every point possible on the exam.

WFISD officials said only 1.79% of students achieved this accomplishment.

“This outstanding accomplishment is likely a direct reflection of the top-quality education being offered at Rider High School,” Trevor Packer, head of the Advanced Placement Program, said. “We applaud Hayden’s hard work and the AP teacher responsible for engaging students and enabling them to excel in a college-level course.”

Nguyen’s teacher is Rider High School AP teacher Vickie Harding. Colleges and universities around the world receive AP scores for college credit, advanced placement and/or consideration in the admission process.

