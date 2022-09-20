Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Studio E shooting suspect back in jail

Alton Mackey.
Alton Mackey.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man on trial for a shooting at Studio E in August of 2020 is now back in jail.

Alton Mackey was reportedly arrested again on Monday for a warrant and evading arrest. The warrant was issued after Mackey failed to appear for his pre-trial conference for a deadly conduct - discharge of a firearm, according to court documents.

Police said they approached a home on Monday where they believed Mackey was staying. An officer near the backyard saw multiple windows open, with Mackey allegedly jumping out of one of them.

A police report states Mackey then ran from the scene, leading officers on a short foot chase before they took him into custody. He remains jailed on a $352,501 total bond.

Mackey was originally arrested in August of 2020 in connection to a shooting at Studio E.

According to a report from Wichita Falls police officers, Mackey got into a fight and it spilled over into the parking lot, resulting in the shooting.

A witness on scene reported he ran out of the building after hearing gunshots and saw a man run past him in the parking lot with a gun, followed by the sound of more gunshots.

The witness reportedly identified Mackey as one of the men involved in the incident.

Officers reportedly obtained a Snapchat video of the shooting which corroborates eye witness account and confidential informant information.

No injuries were reported in connection to this shooting.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said there have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita...
WFPD: Three fentanyl related deaths this weekend
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified
The man allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket.
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
Detectives and officers arrived at the victim's home to continue their investigation.
17-year-old injured in reported accidental shooting
WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
WFPD investigating after body found near Arthur Street

Latest News

Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement
Rider High School senior Hayden Nguyen.
Rider student earns perfect score on AP Drawing Exam
.
Cinemark hosts ‘Septrektember’ movie screenings
WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
WFPD investigating after body found near Arthur Street