Studio E shooting suspect back in jail

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man on trial for a shooting at Studio E in August of 2020 is now back in jail.

Alton Mackey was reportedly arrested again on Monday for a warrant and evading arrest. The warrant was issued after Mackey failed to appear for his pre-trial conference for a deadly conduct - discharge of a firearm, according to court documents.

Police said they approached a home on Monday where they believed Mackey was staying. An officer near the backyard saw multiple windows open, with Mackey allegedly jumping out of one of them.

A police report states Mackey then ran from the scene, leading officers on a short foot chase before they took him into custody. He remains jailed on a $352,501 total bond.

Mackey was originally arrested in August of 2020 in connection to a shooting at Studio E.

According to a report from Wichita Falls police officers, Mackey got into a fight and it spilled over into the parking lot, resulting in the shooting.

A witness on scene reported he ran out of the building after hearing gunshots and saw a man run past him in the parking lot with a gun, followed by the sound of more gunshots.

The witness reportedly identified Mackey as one of the men involved in the incident.

Officers reportedly obtained a Snapchat video of the shooting which corroborates eye witness account and confidential informant information.

No injuries were reported in connection to this shooting.

