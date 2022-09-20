Tracking Cold Fronts

Email City Guide
By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures remain hot into at least Saturday despite a cold front moving into the area on Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will again be back up close to 100 or higher but may pull back by a few degrees on Thursday thanks to the front. South winds and a return to hot weather is expected Friday and Saturday before the next front arrives on Sunday. This front will be much stronger and should push out temperatures back down by early next week.

