Triple-digit days are ahead of us

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 100 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 72. Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 99 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 73 with clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 71 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 61 with mostly clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 87 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 56 with clear skies.

