WFAFB looking to grow services with expansion

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is looking to purchase another building as they say they’re running out of space at their current location.

It’s all to continue serving the community as the food bank services a large portion of Wichita County.

WFAFB officials summed their issue up with two words: maxed out. As far as the space they’re looking for, they need 15 acres to continue serving their clients.

After they reviewed the 2020/2021 year, they’ve distributed 4.4 million pounds of food. They are projecting to meet that number this year. CEO Kara Nickens explained the impact the new space will have on the clients they serve.

“We know that if we had the space for additional food, trucks and staff, we would be able to increase the impact in our community and properly double if not more than that on the distribution,” Nickens said.

With the new space, food bank officials said they are planning on utilizing commercial kitchens, adding a garden and modernizing the new facility.

Nickens said they would like to move immediately. Wherever they plan on moving should have space for truck drivers to easily drop off food, which is a problem at their current location. She said it can take a truck driver anywhere from 10 minutes to two hours to park.

