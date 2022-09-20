WFPD investigating after body found near Arthur Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department began an investigation Tuesday after a body was found in the 3500 block of Arthur Street.

Police said a caller was walking through a wooded area at the edge of Tesco Park when they discovered the body. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.

