WFPD investigating after body found near Arthur Street

WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department began an investigation Tuesday after a body was found in the 3500 block of Arthur Street.

Police said a caller was walking through a wooded area at the edge of Tesco Park when they discovered the body. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.

