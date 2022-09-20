Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls man competes in Face of Horror

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls business owner has a chance at winning as a contestant in the Face of Horror, an online event for horror fans.

Tim Smith, who currently has 1st place, has held his spot for the past three weeks, but needs more votes to stay on top. The online competition allows people to vote for their favorite horror cast, and the winner will go head-to-head with Kane Hodder for a spread in a magazine, in addition to $13,000.

“I’m a local business owner. I’m here for you, you be here for me and help a local person put Wichita on the map, and I respect everything that this town is, and I love being a part of it, I love having my business here, and I hope you all vote for me,” said Smith.

Money raised from the competition will help to fight childhood cancer. To support Smith, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said there have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita...
WFPD: Three fentanyl related deaths this weekend
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified
Brandi Michelle Wilson and Chad Allen Wilson.
FAA: Victim had student license at time of plane crash
The man allegedly fell off his jet ski late Saturday afternoon and was not wearing a life jacket.
SAFB airman identified as jet skier who drowned at Lake Lawtonka
The plan is to get this is in place as soon possible.
Wichita Falls ISD approves waiver to combat teacher shortages

Latest News

19-year-old Alize Mariah Anita Martinez.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified
Detectives and officers arrived at the victim's home to continue their investigation.
17-year-old injured in reported accidental shooting
The health district has not seen any reports of positive human cases of the West Nile virus.
Wichita Falls mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified