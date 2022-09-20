Wichita Falls man competes in Face of Horror

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls business owner has a chance at winning as a contestant in the Face of Horror, an online event for horror fans.

Tim Smith, who currently has 1st place, has held his spot for the past three weeks, but needs more votes to stay on top. The online competition allows people to vote for their favorite horror cast, and the winner will go head-to-head with Kane Hodder for a spread in a magazine, in addition to $13,000.

“I’m a local business owner. I’m here for you, you be here for me and help a local person put Wichita on the map, and I respect everything that this town is, and I love being a part of it, I love having my business here, and I hope you all vote for me,” said Smith.

Money raised from the competition will help to fight childhood cancer. To support Smith, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.