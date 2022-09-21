Better by Next Week

Email City Guide
By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures may pull back a little on Thursday thanks to a weak front dropping in from the north. Instead of 100 or higher, our highs will drop back into the middle 90s. Whatever small drop in temperatures we see will not last long. South winds and a return of temperatures near 100 are expected on Friday and Saturday. A second, stronger cold front arrives on Sunday, bringing nicer, more seasonal air to the forecast for next week.

