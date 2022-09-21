A cold front will arrive Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies.

Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 100 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 71 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 62 with mostly clear skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 60 with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 89 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 59 with clear skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.