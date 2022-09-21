Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

A cold front will arrive Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 65 with mostly clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 98 with sunny skies.

Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 100 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 71 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 96 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 62 with mostly clear skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 88 with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 60 with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 89 with sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 59 with clear skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
WFPD: No foul play suspected after body found near Arthur Street
19-year-old Alize Mariah Anita Martinez.
Mother of fentanyl victim speaks out
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified
Police said there have now been approximately 18 fentanyl-related deaths this year in Wichita...
WFPD: Three fentanyl related deaths this weekend

Latest News

A Few Fronts on the Way
Tracking Cold Fronts
A Few Fronts on the Way
A Few Fronts on the Way
weather
Our first cold front arrives Thursday
Triple-digit days are ahead of us