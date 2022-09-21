Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Country singer Luke Bell dies of accidental overdose, medical examiner says

Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally...
Police say country artist Luke Bell was found dead in Arizona on Aug. 29 after accidentally overdosing.(Jam in The Van/YouTube via MGN)
By KOLD Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Officials in Arizona say country artist Luke Bell died of an accidental overdose last month.

The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Bell died on Aug. 29 from fentanyl intoxication, with his death ruled accidental.

KOLD reports Tucson police found Bell’s body in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, the 32-year-old singer went missing in Tucson on Aug. 20.

Bell’s social media platforms identified him as a native of Cody, Wyoming. He released his self-titled album debut in 2012 and another in 2014 called “Don’t Mind If I Do.”

Police say their investigation into Bell’s death remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
WFPD: No foul play suspected after body found near Arthur Street
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement
19-year-old Alize Mariah Anita Martinez.
Mother of fentanyl victim speaks out
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified

Latest News

The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA tries fueling moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs
FILE - MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell speaks to reporters outside federal court in...
Lindell sues to recover cellphone seized by FBI agents
American Airlines has revealed new premium suites with privacy doors.
American Airlines reveals privacy door suites
A woman looks at her water-damaged belongings after flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona tore...
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona’s rampage
His condition had reportedly deteriorated after being admitted to the hospital on Monday.
Duncan 3-year-old dies after alleged child abuse