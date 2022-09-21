Email City Guide
Denison man dies at Rednecks with Paychecks

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - A Denison man was killed Tuesday at the Rednecks with Paychecks event just outside of Saint Jo, according to the Montague County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the call came in around 9 p.m. The man, identified as 61-year-old Rickey Doty, was reportedly found at the bottom of a rocky trail with an “obvious head injury.” Doty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement said Doty was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

In March of 2021, a 23-year-old McKinney man reportedly drowned at Rednecks with Paychecks after his truck went into a swimming hole.

