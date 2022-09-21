Kiowa Co. officials searching for two escaped inmates

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa County Sheriff’s office is searching for two men who escaped from the county jail.

According to a release early Wednesday morning, Devon Ray McDonald, 20, and Sean Christopher Traywick, 26, were discovered missing during a facility check around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Sean Christopher Traywick is 6'2", 209 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes from the Anadarko area. (Okla DOC)

McDonald was awaiting transfer to a Department of Corrections facility to serve a sentence on drug distribution and possession charges.

Traywick was being held pending the entry of a plea agreement on larceny of an automobile and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

McDonald is described as a 5′5″, 150 lbs white male, blonde hair, blue eyes from the Hobart area and Traywick is 6′2″, 209 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes from the Anadarko area.

In a press release, the department says Sheriff Joe Janz contacted local authorities for help searching for the two men.

