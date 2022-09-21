Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Kiowa Co. officials searching for two escaped inmates

Devon Ray McDonald, 20, and Sean Christopher Traywick, 26, were discovered missing during a...
Devon Ray McDonald, 20, and Sean Christopher Traywick, 26, were discovered missing during a facility check around 12:30 Wednesday morning.(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa County Sheriff’s office is searching for two men who escaped from the county jail.

According to a release early Wednesday morning, Devon Ray McDonald, 20, and Sean Christopher Traywick, 26, were discovered missing during a facility check around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Sean Christopher Traywick is 6'2", 209 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes from the Anadarko area.
Sean Christopher Traywick is 6'2", 209 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes from the Anadarko area.(Okla DOC)

McDonald was awaiting transfer to a Department of Corrections facility to serve a sentence on drug distribution and possession charges.

Traywick was being held pending the entry of a plea agreement on larceny of an automobile and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charges.

McDonald is described as a 5′5″, 150 lbs white male, blonde hair, blue eyes from the Hobart area and Traywick is 6′2″, 209 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes from the Anadarko area.

In a press release, the department says Sheriff Joe Janz contacted local authorities for help searching for the two men.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
WFPD: No foul play suspected after body found near Arthur Street
19-year-old Alize Mariah Anita Martinez.
Mother of fentanyl victim speaks out
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified

Latest News

KAUZ Weather
A cold front will arrive Thursday
The availability of Narcan means less people are dying from overdoses, but Narcan usages aren't...
Keeping kids safe amid fentanyl crisis
The city received the prestigious Water Partners: Water Systems Helping Water Systems award.
City of Wichita Falls awarded for winter storm response
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.
League of Women Voters encourages community to register to vote