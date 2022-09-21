Scammers target gym members

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There have been reports of scammers in and around Crunch Fitness in Wichita Falls trying to involve gym members to be a part of a so-called mentor program.

Management at crunch fitness said they take these claims very seriously and after investigating, they plan to revoke memberships of those trying to engage other members in these kinds of scams.

Cosme Ojeda with the Better Business Bureau said scammers will approach you in the same way, either online or in front of another business, starting with small talk before they discretely start asking for personal information. A pitch about a business opportunity will then follow.

Ojeda said to never give away personal information to a stranger.

“They have your name and they have your phone number,” Ojeda said. “What could they do with it? Well, they could start acting as you. They could be an imposter of you. They could send you a phishing text or email which could download malware on your devices which could expose you and they could ask their friends and family for money like they were you.”

A way to distinguish a scam from a real business is to ask for a business card, do research and ask the BBB for more information to confirm whether or not it could be a scam.

Ojeda says if you feel unsafe, uncomfortable or threatened at any moment you are approached by a potential scammer, you should report it to the authorities.

