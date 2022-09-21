Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Walmart to hire 40,000 mostly seasonal workers for holidays

Walmart plans to hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays.
Walmart plans to hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays.(Walmart Inc.)
By The Associated Press and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart plans to hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers.

The move announced Wednesday comes as the nation’s largest retailer and largest private employer said it is in a stronger staffing position heading into the holidays than last year.

Walmart said it is now focusing on hiring seasonal workers only, rather than permanent workers.

Just like in past years, it will first offer current workers the opportunity to pick up additional shifts if they want to earn extra money for the holidays.

Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are again heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it again challenging to find the workers they need.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD said the cause of death remains under investigation.
WFPD: No foul play suspected after body found near Arthur Street
19-year-old Alize Mariah Anita Martinez.
Mother of fentanyl victim speaks out
Maribel Longoria was booked into Clay County Jail on Aug. 11, 2022.
Clay County employee indicted for embezzlement
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
Three fentanyl-related deaths happened this past weekend.
Two suspected fentanyl overdose victims identified

Latest News

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches action during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Embattled Sarver says he’s decided to sell Phoenix Suns, Mercury
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA tries fueling moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs
According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex and found the child shot.
3-year-old boy dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests